INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady ahead of twin inflation prints

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields consolidated after a fall in the previous session and settled little changed on Tuesday, with market participants shifting focus on key inflation prints due after market hours.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0274%, following its previous close at 7.0147%.

Bond yields witnessed a decline recently, with the benchmark bond yield easing to 7.0056% on Monday, the lowest level in nine months, as U.S. Treasury yields witnessed a constant drop.

Even as U.S. yields continued their downtrend, a fall in local bond yields was capped amid constant profit booking, traders said.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR stayed below 4.10%, after recently hitting 4.35%, with traders keenly eyeing the U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

This would be the last major economic data before the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week. The odds for a rate cut in June stand at around 69%, up from 64% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation reading is expected to print at a four-month low of 5.02%, according to a Reuters poll.

However, market participants do not expect any change in the Reserve Bank of India to soften its stand on inflation management anytime soon.

"With evolving growth trajectory and higher-than-potential growth, monetary policy guidance is expected to continue on disinflationary course despite a broader softening trend in retail inflation," Siddharth Kothari an economist with Sunidhi Securities, said.

The RBI has left its repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the last six consecutive meetings and has reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

During the day, Indian states raised 355.44 billion rupees ($4.30 billion) through the sale of bonds at cut-off yields, in line with estimates.

($1 = 82.7407 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

