INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady ahead of key U.S. Fed policy decision

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended steady on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day, for cues on the future rate trajectory.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0965% after closing the previous session at 7.1030%, its highest since July 12.

"The yields have been steady because the commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell post policy will be crucial for further cues," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

"A possibility of one more rate hike after today's policy will push yields upwards."

The benchmark yield may hit 7.15% if the Fed does not indicate a pause after an expected 25-basis points hike in July policy, according to traders.

However, if the Fed signals the end of its rate hike cycle, the benchmark yield could fall to 7%, they said.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as reduced chances of a recession raised the possibility of two more interest rate hikes this year.

The Fed has raised its rates by 500 bps since March 2022, taking the Fed funds to 5%-5.25%.

The chances of another rate hike in November have grown to about 34% from 26% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch.

"More rate hikes would not lead the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates, but a hawkish U.S. central bank would only push back rate cuts in India to June next year from April, which was expected earlier," Kalinge added.

The RBI has held rates at 6.50% in its last two meetings, indicating it would wait for inflation to align with its medium-term target of 4% before cutting rates. The central bank's next policy meeting is in August.

