INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady after weekly debt sale

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Friday as stronger-than-expected demand at the weekly debt sale offset the impact of rising U.S. yields.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1790%, following its previous close at 7.1774%. The yield ended flat for the week after falling five basis points last week.

Indian bond yields, however, came off highs after stronger-than-expected demand for the liquid 14-year and a new 30-year green bond at the weekly auction. New Delhi raised 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) at the bond sale.

Going ahead, the movement in bond yields will be dictated by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tone in upcoming monetary policy reviews, according to Icra Analytics, an arm of Icra ratings agency.

The RBI's next policy meeting is on Feb. 8.

"With domestic inflationary pressures rising and the Indian economy in a relatively sweet spot compared to the advanced economies, Reserve Bank of India might not be in a hurry in lowering interest rates," Icra Analytics said.

While the sharp fall in core inflation in December raised bets of a pivot in the RBI's policy stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said India's monetary policy must remain actively disinflationary and reiterated that the central bank wants to see headline inflation come down to 4%.

The RBI has kept its interest rate steady at 6.50% for five consecutive policies.

Strong U.S. jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Waller saying that the central bank should not rush towards rate cuts have added to the argument that the Fed may not immediately start easing policy.

This also pushed the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR above 4.15% on Thursday for the first time since Dec. 13.

Traders further trimmed the odds of the first Fed rate cut by March to 53%, down from 73% last week, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

($1 = 83.0560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.