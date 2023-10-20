INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady after debt sale, logs weekly gain

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely steady on Friday after the weekly debt auction, while the benchmark yield logged gains on the week, tracking a relentless rise in U.S. peers and crude oil prices.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3626%, after closing at 7.3720% in the previous session. The yield rose 5 basis points (bps) this week, after easing 2 bps in the previous two weeks.

New Delhi raised 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, at the lower-than-expected cut-offs on 5-year and 10-year papers, leading to some easing in yields during the day.

"There was some easing in U.S. yields today after hitting multi-year high overnight and local yields also retreated but elevated oil prices capped the fall," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at A.K. Capital Services.

"The yield bias (for local bonds) will remain upwards next week and 7.40% and 7.45% will be key levels."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit the 5% mark on Thursday for the first time since July 20, 2007 and was last at 4.9414%.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed on heightened fears that the conflict in the Middle East might spread and disrupt supplies. The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading above $93 a barrel.

India's central bank will conduct open market sales of bonds once government spending picks up and durable liquidity surplus improves, two sources told Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will sell bonds through open market operations (OMOs) to manage banking system liquidity but did not disclose the quantum or timing of the sale.

The uncertainty has made bond investors nervous, and pushed up yields.

However, market sentiment was aided this week by expectations that a persistent liquidity deficit in India's banking system may prompt the RBI to delay OMO sales.

