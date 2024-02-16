INDIA BONDS-India bond yields steady after debt sale; ends week flat

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended little changed on Friday after the central government's last debt auction for the financial year added to the overall supply and as U.S. yields held steady.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0968%, following its previous close of 7.0883%.

The bond yield ended flat for the week after rising five bps last week.

The bond market will remain closed on Monday for a local holiday.

New Delhi raised 300 billion rupees through a sale of bonds earlier in the day. The auction cut-offs were in line with estimates.

"The last auction of the central government bonds is out of the way now and that will ease supply pressure till April. The U.S. yields eased and held steady, which also supported the sentiment today," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

"In the near term, the bond yields will mainly get directional cues from global factors such as the movement in U.S. yields and oil prices," Dash added.

U.S. yields consolidated, after a sharp spike earlier in the week following higher-than-expected inflation data.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was around 4.25%, after hitting 4.33% earlier in the week, as bets of rate cuts in the world's largest economy get pushed back.

The odds of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in May have gone down to 34%, down from 60% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian debt market participants have also pushed their expectations for the start of rate cuts, as indicated by the overnight index swap curve following the hawkish tone of the latest monetary policy.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged at 6.5% and reiterated its commitment to meeting the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Traders also remained cautious, with the benchmark Brent crude oil contract remaining above the $80-per-barrel mark as a rise may impact local inflation readings. O/R

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

