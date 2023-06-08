INDIA BONDS-India bond yields stay higher after RBI comments on inflation

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields remained higher on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield hovering around the 7% mark, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the key lending rate steady as expected and flagged inflation risks, hurting sentiment.

Meanwhile, elevated U.S. yields continue to weigh on investor appetite.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.007% as of 11:30 a.m. IST, after closing at 6.9808% in the previous session. It was trading at 6.9953% before the monetary policy decision.

"There was stress from the governor on getting back inflation to 4% target, and that indicates that we are no way closer to rate cuts," a trader with a private bank said.

The central bank kept its key lending rate at 6.50% for a second straight policy meeting on Thursday while also maintaining its stance on the withdrawal of accommodation as it looked to assess the impact of past rate increases amid slowing inflation.

The RBI needs to move towards the primary inflation target of 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"It is always the last leg of the journey which is the toughest, Das said. "We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored."

The central bank could change stance to neutral in August after more clarity from Fed, said Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer of fixed income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

The possibility of rate cuts in this fiscal seems "slim for now," Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank said. U.S. yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates - a move that could prompt the Federal Reserve to retain a hawkish stance.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to around the 3.80% mark, while the odds of a pause in the rate cycle by the Fed next week further fell to 70% from around 80%. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

