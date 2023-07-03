INDIA BONDS-India bond yields start quarter steady on lack of fresh triggers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, as investors refrained from placing large bets due to the lack of fresh cues and after a volatile session on Friday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1192% on Monday, after closing at 7.1166% in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session jump since Nov. 3, 2022, and also rose 13 basis points (bps) for June.

"In the absence of any major fresh triggers, Indian bond markets were influenced by the rising global bond yields which rose on the back of strong economic data, underpinning the hawkish stance of developed market central banks", said Puneet Pal, fixed income head at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The sharp rise in yields last week resulted in the benchmark bond yield breaching a key technical level of 7.08% and the next critical level is around 7.15%-7.16%.

They are expected to extend their rise into the next quarter due to a strong line-up of debt supply and as chances of a rate cut before the first half of next year look unlikely.

Moreover, yield spreads between the Indian government bonds and state debt are set to widen, with investors seeking a premium on state bonds following a massive borrowing plan for this quarter.

Indian states are set to raise 2.37 trillion rupees via bonds in July-September after raising 1.68 trillion rupees in the previous three months, which was below the targeted 2 trillion rupees.

New Delhi will raise 4.47 trillion rupees through the sale of debt in the quarter, which does not have any redemptions.

Market participants gauge investor demand on Tuesday when nine states are set to raise 162 billion rupees through bond sales.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

