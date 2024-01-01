News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields start 2024 with slight uptick amid supply pressure

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

January 01, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended the first trading session of the New Year with a marginal uptick after a higher-than-expected borrowing plan by states hurt demand, while traders await a pickup in volumes.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.1969% on Monday, after ending at 7.1754% in the last session of 2023.

The benchmark bond yield ended lower for the second consecutive month in December and closed the year with a drop of 15 basis points (bps).

"The state debt supply calendar has been surprising for the market as we were not expecting such a high number, which has led to some correction in prices," said Nandan Pradhan, deputy general manager, treasury, at Cosmos Bank in Mumbai.

Indian states aim to raise a record 4.13 trillion rupees ($49.62 billion) through the sale of bonds in the January-March quarter.

The quantum is higher than almost every market estimate. Traders had expected a borrowing of around 3.50 trillion rupees in the last quarter of the fiscal year, ending March 31.

Market participants will keep an eye on demand from state-run banks as well as further foreign inflows, which could keep a check on any major rise in yields.

Last week, state-run banks posted their biggest weekly government bond purchases to wrap up 2023 and treasury officials anticipate banks will be large buyers this month as well.

Foreign investment saw a remarkable jump in the last three months of 2023 as the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's indexes boosted inflows to a six-year high.

Traders also anticipate the bond yield curve to "bull steepen" in 2024, on expected interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

($1 = 83.2375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.