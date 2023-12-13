INDIA BONDS-India bond yields slip tracking US peers ahead of Fed rate decision

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Wednesday, tracking a fall in their U.S. peers and oil prices, and as market participants took comfort from easing domestic core inflation.

Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and commentary on growth and inflation.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2581%, after ending the previous session at 7.2745%.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday after inflation data reinforced views that the Fed will hold rates steady when it announces its policy decision at 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

The U.S. core consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month, meeting economists' expectations. On an annual basis, it rose 4.0%.

However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was estimated at 4.05%-4.2% in November, compared to 4.20%-4.28% in October.

"The moderation in core inflation and decline in inflation expectations indicates that generalisation of price pressures has not taken place," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC First Bank.

"Hence, RBI is expected to remain on prolonged pause extending into mid-FY25...The monetary policy stance 'withdrawal of accommodation' is unlikely to change anytime soon."

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after falling more than 3% on Tuesday to six-month lows on oversupply and demand concerns.

Falling oil prices bode well for inflation outlook for import-dependent nations like India.

