INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen tad down as sentiment stays positive

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to decline marginally in the early session on Tuesday, as sentiment continues to be positive after a sharp fall in yields in the last two sessions.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.07% to 7.13% range after closing at 7.0977% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Looking at the momentum of the last few days, we are likely to see some spillover effect today as well, at least in the early part of the session," the trader said.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest level in more than seven months, and ended at a one-year low on Monday as global and domestic monetary policy pivots support sentiment, market participants said.

Strong demand, especially from foreign banks, has led to rapid decline in bond yields, as they have net bought bonds worth nearly 135 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in the last five sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

Since there are no major triggers for bond markets this week, traders will remain focused on debt supply as well the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on May 3.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield eased below 3.50%, with the odds of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed in May at 88%. FEDWATCH

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had maintained status quo on its policy rate earlier this month, and easing inflation has cemented bets that it would maintain a prolonged pause, despite a hawkish tilt in the minutes of the policy.

India's March retail inflation dropped to 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

The favourable momentum has continued in this week as well, with the MPC minutes confirming a pause in the foreseeable future. We expect the 10-year benchmark yield to range between 7.10% and 7.20% in the near-term, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was 0.7% little changed at $82.80 per barrel after rising 1.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.4787% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.0861%

** Indian states to raise 60 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

