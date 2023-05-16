INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen tad down after benchmark falls below 7%

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Wednesday, as underlying sentiment stayed positive after the benchmark yield ended below the crucial 7%-mark for the first time in over 13 months on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.93% to 6.99% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, after closing at 6.9640% in the previous session, its lowest closing level since April 7, 2022.

We could see the buying momentum continuing, as there are no immediate negative triggers to stop the current rally, the trader said. "There are high chances of test of 6.90% soon."

Bond yields have eased after India's headline retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.7% in April, from 5.66% in the previous month - below the central bank's upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive reading.

A Reuters poll had predicted April inflation at 4.80%, and inflation in May is likely to fall further towards 4%, a level last seen in January 2021, according to some economists.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) targets inflation at 4%, with a tolerance level stretching to two percentage points on either side, and had surprised the market with a status quo in April, against expectations of a 25-basis point hike.

"We think it is the right time for investors to increase allocation to fixed income as monetary tightening enters its last phase globally with a strong possibility of rate cuts in the last quarter of 2023 in the U.S., with India following suit in early 2024," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, traders will also remain focused on weekly debt auction, as New Delhi seeks to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) via the sale of bonds, including 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper on Friday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was down 0.25% at $74.75 per barrel after easing 0.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5320% and two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.0715%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion rupees

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

