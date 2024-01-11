INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen steady with focus on local supply, inflation

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Friday after U.S inflation data did little to temper expectations of early interest rate cuts, with focus shifting to debt supply and domestic inflation prints.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.15%-7.19% range till the debt auction, following its previous close at 7.1619%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) later in the day, and the auction includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

This will take the outstanding of this note to 1.69 trillion rupees, comfortably above the ad hoc limit when the government stops issuing a particular security.

"Though U.S. inflation was above estimates, market is not taking it as a threat for the time being, and there has been no change in expectations for a March rate cut yet," the trader said.

"Having said that, demand for the benchmark paper at the auction would be key trigger for the day," the trader added.

U.S. yields ended lower on Thursday after a volatile session, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR below the crucial 4% mark, while the shorter end of the curve declined more.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November. In the 12 month period, CPI rose 3.4% after increasing 3.1% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% and 3.2%.

The odds of a rate cut by the Fed in March rose slightly to 73%. FEDWATCH

Focus is now on India's retail inflation print, which is expected to rise to 5.87% from 5.55% as per a Reuters poll, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for a fourth consecutive month.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved upwards, due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 1.9% higher at $78.85 per barrel, after rising 0.8% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9809%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.2681%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 13-day variable rate repo auction for 1.75 trillion rupees

($1 = 83.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.