INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen steady before inflation data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, as traders await March inflation readings of India as well as the U.S. due later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in the 7.21% to 7.26% range, after closing at 7.2224% on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said.

"Indian inflation data is expected to ease, but major reaction would be for the U.S. reading, as their rate hike cycle is still on," the trader said.

India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80% due to softer food price rises, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2023, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The data will follow the RBI's surprise move last week to hold its key interest rate steady at 6.50%, against analyst expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) hike.

The overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates, often seen as the clearest indication of future policy rate actions, are pricing in interest rate cuts by the RBI before the end of 2023 after last week's policy, analysts said.

"We think the rate cycle has peaked in India. It is likely that we are now in a period of a long pause, unless there are near term further upward surprises to inflation," Bandhan Mutual Fund said in a note.

The U.S. consumer inflation is the last print before the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on May 2-3. The data will play a pivotal role in the Fed's decision on rate hikes with the odds of a 25 bps raise rising to over 71%.

Traders also await central government bond sale due on Thursday, where it aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.75 billion) through sale of debt which includes a new three-year as well as a seven-year paper.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was little changed at $85.65 per barrel after rising 1.7% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.4299% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.0308%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 320 billion rupees

($1 = 82.0400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.