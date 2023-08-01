INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in early session on Wednesday, tracking U.S. yields, while worries over an elevated inflation print for July continue to keep them cautious.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.15%-7.19% range after ending the previous session at 7.1600%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"There was some pullback in local yields yesterday, but with the U.S. 10-year rising above the 4% handle again, there could be some selling pressure at the open," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as investors expected an increase in government debt issuance and more signs of economic resilience, despite softening data.

The 10-year yield stayed above 4%, despite some pullback after Fitch Ratings downgraded the government's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations that threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.

DBS said the downgrade should have minimal negative impact on the attractiveness of US Treasuries. High inflation and growth remain key triggers for bond demand.

Local bond yields have been rising recently, tracking a spike in U.S. yields, with the belief that rates will remain elevated for a longer duration. The odds of a rate hike in September are just 20%. FEDWATCH

Back home, traders continue to worry about a further increase in inflation in July, which could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to pose a hawkish stance in the monetary policy review on Aug. 10.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months. Economists estimate inflation topped 6% in July, breaching the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

Traders also await debt supply on Friday, as New Delhi aims to raise at least 390 billion rupees ($4.74 billion)through a sale of bonds.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was up 1.3% at $85.99 per barrel, after easing 0.8% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0290%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8912%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees

($1 = 82.3150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.