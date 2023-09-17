INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as US peers stay elevated

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely start the week higher, as U.S. yields continue to remain elevated.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to move in a 7.15%-7.20% range on Monday, compared to its previous close of 7.1644%, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield had posted its biggest single session rise since June 30 on Friday.

"Local bonds will react to the impact from Treasuries, as the 10-year remains higher and there is room for further upside moves, which could see testing time for local debt investors as well," the trader said.

U.S. yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield staying above 4.30%, and the interest rate-sensitive two-year yield above the 5% handle in Asian hours, with markets keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The Fed policy decision is due on Wednesday, and though there is no expectation of a rate hike this time, markets are expecting rates to remain elevated for longer, dampening appetite for debt.

Bond yields jumped on Friday after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction, reversing an early fall triggered by optimism of inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices.

J.P. Morgan will likely review the composition of its index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September-end.

These bets got a boost after the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month sought views from market participants on the settlement of bonds via the Euroclear platform.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to rise, with the benchmark Brent contract hovering around its highest level in 10 months, amid persistent supply worries.

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity, and elevated prices could impact local inflation, which eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the central bank's target band.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.5% higher at $94.35 per barrel, after rising 3.6% in previous week

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.3224%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0347%

** India to switch bonds worth 180 billion rupees ($2.17 billion)

($1 = 83.1020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.