INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as US peers rebound

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early trades on Friday, tracking a rebound in U.S. peers, while traders await a fresh supply of debt later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in a range of 7.26%-7.31% till the debt auction, after ending the previous session at 7.2747%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Since the benchmark yield was unable to break the 7.25% handle convincingly, we saw some pullback yesterday itself, and after the rise in Treasury yields, a move towards 7.30% is likely again," the trader said.

"Investor appetite at current levels would be a key trigger."

New Delhi aims to sell 390 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) of bonds on Friday. The auction includes 120 billion rupees of a new seven-year paper and 50 billion rupees of five-year green bonds, which may see subdued demand.

U.S. bond yields rose on Thursday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting the U.S. central bank may not be done hiking interest rates just yet.

The Fed is "not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation, Powell said.

The 10-year U.S. yield moved back above the 4.60% mark, after briefly slipping below 4.50% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices stayed lower on worries over waning demand. The benchmark Brent crude contract was below $80 per barrel, near its lowest levels in over three months.

Easing oil prices are good for large importers like India at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is focusing on lowering inflation to its 4% target.

India's retail inflation data for October is due on Monday, and a Reuters poll predicts the reading at a four-month low of 4.80%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $80.10 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.6241%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0286%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 390 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 390 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 83.2870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.