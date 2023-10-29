INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as US peers, oil stay higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices remained elevated.

Recent bond sales by India's central bank in the secondary market could also pressure yields higher.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.33%-7.38% range, after ending at 7.3576% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Globally things continue to remain worrisome," the trader said.

"The sudden jump in secondary market screen-based bond sales from the central bank will also hurt sentiment."

The 10-year U.S. bond yield was above the 4.85% mark, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve policy decision due Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged. Commentary from Chair Jerome Powell will be key for further guidance.

Oil prices also stayed higher ahead of data from China which will help investors gauge impact on demand-supply dynamics.

The benchmark Brent crude contract hovered around $90 per barrel.

The move in oil prices is crucial for net importers like India.

India's retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4% target for around four years.

Meanwhile, the RBI net sold 41.75 billion rupees ($501.41 million) of government bonds via screen-based trades in the secondary market in week ended Oct. 20, higher than 7.80 billion rupees sold in the previous week.

Earlier this month, the RBI had said it aims to sell bonds via auctions to manage banking system liquidity. Traders have been on the edge, unsure of when such sales may be held.

The RBI is likely to meet senior officials from some banks on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 to discuss the prevailing banking system liquidity conditions.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 1.5% down at $89.50 per barrel after rising 2.9% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.8664%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0249%

($1 = 83.2660 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.