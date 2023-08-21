INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as US peers hit decade highs

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher early on Tuesday, mirroring U.S. yields, with the 10-year yield jumping to the highest level in nearly 16 years.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.23%-7.27% range after ending the previous session at 7.2208%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"With U.S. yields breaking the key level and reaching fresh highs, there should be some renewed pressure on local bond yields, but still we could see some resistance at around par levels," the trader said.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit levels last seen during the Great Financial Crisis in 2007 as concerns grew view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer amid a resilient economy.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR hit 4.3660% in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the highest since November 2007, and is up over 40 basis points (bps) in August. The rate-sensitive two-year yield crossed the 5% mark but stayed far from highs hit in October last year.

Even as the odds of another 25-bps rate hike by the Fed remain at around 15%, traders are continuously pushing back rate cut hopes.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in less than 100 bps of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks earlier. The U.S. central bank has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022 to 5.25%-5.50% range. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, the lack of any major triggers locally would ensure that bonds continue to track global developments, traders said.

Investors remainedworried over elevated inflation reading after the July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44%, up from the previous month's 4.87%.However, most do not expect this to transpire into a rate action by the central bank.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc10.2% lower at $84.30 per barrel, after easing 0.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.3379%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0048% ** Seven Indian states aim to raise 84.30 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) through the sale of bonds

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.