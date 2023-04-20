INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising after hawkish RBI policy minutes

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade higher in the early session on Friday as members of the Reserve Bank of India's policy committee highlighted inflation concerns in the minutes of the latest meeting.

Market participants also await debt supply as New Delhi will sell bonds worth 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion), including the 7.26% 2033 paper, later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in the 7.21% to 7.26% range after closing at 7.2206% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The minutes are comparatively hawkish than the policy itself, and the market may see some selling pressure initially, the trader said. "However, the auction will take over and focus would shift to cutoffs."

India's current rate tightening cycle may not be over as more hikes could be warranted to align inflation towards the RBI's medium-term target of 4%, according to the minutes.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising three members from the central bank and three external members, surprised markets by holding the key lending rate steady at 6.50% on April 6, going against expectations of a 25 basis point hike.

"It is clear that the war against inflation has not yet been won, and it would be premature to declare an end to this tightening cycle," MPC member Jayant Varma said.

Even though the minutes have a hawkish tilt, most market participants see the bar for another rate hike to be very high, especially with easing inflation.

India's March retail inflation was at 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

"We no longer expect any further rate hikes from the MPC in FY23-24. We think only a material upside surprise keeping CPI inflation above 6% for a long period would lead to another rate action," Barclays said in a note.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was 0.4% lower at $80.80 per barrel after easing 2.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5299% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.1318%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 82.1200 Indian rupees)

