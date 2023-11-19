INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally lower tracking US peers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend marginally lower on Monday tracking U.S. peers, while traders will continue to wait for fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in a range of 7.18%-7.24% after ending the previous session at 7.2168%, a trader with a private bank said.

The benchmark bond yield posted its biggest weekly decline in more than six months last week as U.S. yields and oil prices slipped.

The steep decline in U.S. Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday. Yields have fallen sharply since touching 16-year highs in late October as a string of economic data boosted market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

"Given the current growth inflation dynamics and the aggressive rate hikes done by global central banks since last year, we believe that we are in the last leg of the global monetary tightening cycle," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The Reserve Bank of India will also be on a long pause and rate-cutting cycle will start only when the developed market central banks have addressed the challenges of inflation effectively, which will happen from 2024 onwards, Pal added.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped more than 4% on Friday and the benchmark crude contract remained around $80 per barrel. Oil prices had fallen on easing concerns over Middle East supply disruptions.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on whether Indian bonds get included in Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes after JPMorgan included bonds in its emerging market index in September.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% higher at $80.86 per barrel, after rising 4.1% in the previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4569%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8898%

** India to switch sovereign bonds worth 190 billion rupees

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

