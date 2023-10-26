INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally lower as US peers dip, debt sale eyed

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to dip early on Friday, tracking a downward move in U.S. peers, even as major focus remains on fresh supply through the weekly debt auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.33%-7.38% range till the debt sale, after ending at 7.3667% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"There should be some downward move at open in local bond yields, but we do not expect any major action until the bond sale and investor demand would be a crucial trigger," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes a new three-year paper as well as the liquid 14-year bond.

Traders eye strong demand for the three-year note but expect the cutoff yield to remain around the benchmark levels.

U.S. yields fell on Thursday following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation and disposable income data, supporting market sentiment that interest rates are closer to their peak.

A measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures, came in weaker than expected at 2.4%, its lowest since October-December 2020, and pushed the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR to around 4.85% levels.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Friday, after easing on Thursday, with the benchmark Brent crude contract hovering around the $90 per barrel mark.

The move in oil prices is crucial for net importers like India, whose retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4% target for months.

Traders also await the first debt auction by the RBI after it said earlier this month that it aims to sell bonds via auctions to absorb liquidity.

The RBI is likely to meet senior officials from some banks on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 to discuss the prevailing banking system liquidity conditions, seven treasury officials told Reuters on Thursday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.2% down at $89.90 per barrel after rising 2.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.9592%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1164%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 300 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 300 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 83.2230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.