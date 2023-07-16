INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally higher tracking U.S. peers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally higher in the early session on Monday, tracking a rise in U.S. peers following an uptick in consumer inflation expectations in the world's largest economy in July.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was expected to be in the 7.08%-7.12% range after ending the previous session at 7.0910%, a trader with a private said.

The U.S. yields surged on Friday after a preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment showed that U.S. consumer sentiment jumped to the highest level in nearly two years in July.

Markets will closely watch Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the U.S. central bank's July 25-26 meeting for further indications on rate action.

The odds of a 25-basis point (bps) hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down. FEDWATCH

The benchmark India bond yield fell 7 bps last week, tracking U.S. peers, after a softer-than-expected inflation reading raised bets that the Fed will pause rate hikes after a final increase in July.

"The uncertainty around U.S. and India inflation numbers is over and macros look largely stable now. Therefore, the market's focus is back to the upcoming supply of state and central government bonds in the coming months," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"The benchmark yield is expected to move in the range of 7%-7.15% till August, when we will get some clarity on the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate trajectory."

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 down 0.8% at $79.20 per barrel, after falling 1.8% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8145%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7720%

** India aims to switch government securities worth up to 200 billion rupees ($2.44 billion)

($1 = 82.0490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

