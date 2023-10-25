INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally higher as US peers rise

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early trading on Thursday, as U.S. yields rise again after a sharply volatile session, hurting sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.31%-7.36% range after ending at 7.3408% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"The way U.S. yields are moving, we cannot be assured whether any move upwards or downwards would sustain for a larger period, and so there may be some caution in local bonds today," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose after an auction showed weak demand and following data indicating that new-home sales accelerated in September, affirming market expectations of prolonged higher for longer interest rates. US/

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR jumped 11 basis points on Wednesday, and was over 4.95%, while the two-year yield was around 5.10%.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose, but the benchmark Brent crude contract was below $90-per-barrel, as the market weighed mixed drivers, eyeing tensions in the Middle East while digesting a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Move in oil prices is crucial for net importers like India, whose retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4% target for months.

Traders also continue to await the first debt auction by the RBI, after it earlier in the month said it aims to sell bonds via auctions to absorb liquidity.

The central bank will conduct open market sales of bonds once government spending picks up and there is an improvement in the durable liquidity surplus, two sources aware of the development told Reuters last week.

Market participants expect the central bank to conduct OMO sales worth 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion) within the current quarter.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was 0.2% down at $89.90 per barrel after rising 2.3% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.9592%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1164%

($1 = 83.1610 Indian rupees)

