INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen lower tracking US peers; Union Budget in focus

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to start the session with a downtrend tracking a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, even as major focus would be on the domestic federal budget announcement and key projections for the next financial year.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.12%-7.15% range till the budget announcement, following its previous close at 7.1442%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The benchmark yield dipped 3 basis points in January, after falling 8 bps and 10 bps in November and December, respectively.

"U.S. yields have come down, even as the Federal Reserve did not indicate a rate cut in March, and local bonds should react to that fact with another couple of basis points of down move, before completely focusing on budget numbers," the trader said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a sweeping endorsement of the U.S. economy's strength, said on Wednesday that interest rates had peaked and would move lower in coming months. He, however, added that inflation is still too high and ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured.

This has led to further trimming of the odds for a rate action in March to around 36%, from around 48% before the policy decision. FEDWATCH

Overnight, the odds for a March cut fell, but on the whole, pricing for cumulative rate cuts this year has moved to nearly 150 bps from closer to 125 bps a few days ago, DBS said.

India is due to announce the federal budget later in the day, and the government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing for fiscal 2025 close to the current year's level of 15.43 trillion rupees ($185.75 billion), two sources told Reuters.

Indian investors have also increased their positions in longer-duration bonds as they anticipate the budget to be fiscally conservative with no pre-election spending surprises.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.5% lower at $82.50 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0242%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3241%

** India's FY25 federal budget announcement

($1 = 83.0670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

