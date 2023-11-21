INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen lower tracking US peers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in the early session on Wednesday, tracking the moves in U.S. peers, while traders will continue to look for fresh triggers to build positions.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.24%-7.28% after ending the previous session at 7.2706%, a trader with a private bank said.

"The local yields will take comfort from a fall in U.S. yields, with the benchmark yield moving closer to the 7.25% zone," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

The benchmark yield rose on Tuesday due to selling from mutual funds and primary dealers on profit booking as well as likely short selling, according to dealers.

"Some investors are taking a tactical call and booking profits. However, 7.25%-7.27% is a support zone and yields should remain in that range," the trader added.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday after a poorly received auction of 10-year inflation-protected notes, while minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed officials agreed to take a cautious approach to raising interest rates going forward.

U.S. policymakers also said they would only need to hike rates if incoming information showed a lack of progress in lowering inflation, according to minutes from the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

Oil prices were steady after rallying for two sessions, with investors cautious ahead of Sunday's scheduled OPEC+ meeting.

Bond traders await a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes after JPMorgan added the bonds to its emerging market index in September.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% lower at $82.36 per barrel, after rising 0.1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4043%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8787%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.88 billion)

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

