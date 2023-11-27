INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen lower tracking drop in US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in the early trading session on Tuesday, tracking a fall in U.S. yields, while traders await a heavy supply of debt from states.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.24% and 7.29% after ending the previous session at 7.2704%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"We may see some buying after the long break, and with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield around the 4.40% handle, Indian benchmark could also potentially test sub-7.25% levels again today," the trader said.

U.S. yields declined on Monday, with the 10-year yield slipping below the crucial 4.40% mark, after a larger-than-expected drop in monthly home sales data.

New home sales dropped 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 679,000 units last month, below the 723,000 units estimate of economists polled by Reuters. September's sales pace was revised lower to 719,000 units.

Softening economic data, including a reading on inflation two weeks ago, has fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates at current level. Investors are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points in May. FEDWATCH

Still, a potential decline in yields could be capped by traders bracing for a substantial increase in debt supply by Indian states, aiming to raise 353 billion rupees ($4.24 billion) - the largest amount in the past eight months.

Traders are also awaiting a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

Indian bonds could see foreign inflows of roughly $25 billion if they get included in key Bloomberg bond indexes, Sameer Karyatt, executive director for treasury and markets at DBS Bank India, said last week.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.5% higher at $80.40 per barrel, after easing 0.7% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4001%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8729%

** Seventeen states to raise 353 billion rupees via sale of bonds

($1 = 83.3280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.