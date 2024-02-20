INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed, with eyes on fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely steady in early trading on Wednesday as market participants await fresh triggers, including the minutes from the U.S. and Indian central banks.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.04%-7.09% range, following its previous close of 7.0610%.

"After yesterday's move, we do not think there is any immediate push for the benchmark yield to break the key 7.05% level, and for the next couple of days, yields should be in narrow range," the trader said.

Longer-duration yields declined towards the end of trade on Tuesday amid a pick up in purchases from foreign investors who have been favouring longer duration bonds of late, traders said.

The minutes of Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting are due later in the day, and the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's February monetary policy meeting are due on Thursday.

The RBI had left interest rates and its policy stance unchanged, while reiterating its commitment to meeting the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Inflation expectations in India may stabilise and edge down going ahead, but renewed pressures from cereals and proteins cannot be ruled out, the central bank said in its February bulletin published on Tuesday.

The country's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, from 5.69% in December and 5.55% in November.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR staying close to 4.30%, levels seen nearly three months ago as hopes of rate cuts in the world's largest economy have been pushed back to June.

The odds of a rate cut by the Fed in May have gone down to 30%, down from 61% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% higher at $82.60 per barrel, after easing 1.5% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2792%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6015%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 340 billion rupees ($4.10 billion)

($1 = 82.8940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

