INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed; oil price move eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend unchanged in the early session on Thursday after the U.S. inflation data reinforced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes next week, but elevated oil prices may weigh.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to trade in the 7.16%-7.20% range on Wednesday after ending the previous session at 7.1738%, a trader with a private bank said.

The U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday despite the U.S. consumer price index rising 0.6%, the largest gain since June 2022, as the underlying pace of inflation eased in August.

The Fed is seen keeping interest rates on hold in its policy next week but the odds of an increase in November are now around 40%. FEDWATCH

Indian government bond yields had eased on Wednesday on lower-than-expected local inflation data. CPI eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target band for a second consecutive month.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in its August policy. At the October meeting, Citi expects the monetary policy committee to acknowledge the positive developments on the inflation front and tone down its inflationary concerns.

"However, it might be too early to signal any monetary easing given weather-related risks," Citi Research said in a note.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.39% higher at $92.24 per barrel, after falling 0.19% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2346%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9650%

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

