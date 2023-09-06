INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed, market eyes RBI's liquidity move

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to remain largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, with the major focus remaining on the Reserve Bank of India's move on liquidity management.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.20%-7.24% range after ending the previous session at 7.2083%, a trader with a private bank said.

"The RBI's move on incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) will remain under the radar, but overall bias should tilt towards the bears as both Treasury yields and oil prices are near their highs," the trader said.

The RBI may ask lenders to continue maintaining additional cash reserves for the next two fortnights, with some tweaks to the proportion as it seeks to keep liquidity tight amid high inflation, at least six senior treasury officials told Reuters.

The I-CRR could be reduced to 5%-8% in a phased manner from the current 10%, market participants have said.

In August, the RBI asked banks to hold an I-CRR of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, withdrawing more than 1 trillion rupees ($12.02 billion) of liquidity. A similar move is expected by Friday.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR hit 4.30% in Asian trading hours on Thursday, while the interest-rate sensitive two-year yield US2YT=RR crossed the 5% handle as yields remain elevated on bets of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Still, the odds of another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month remained around 7%. FEDWATCH

The benchmark Brent crude contract continues to remain above the $90 per barrel mark, hovering close to levels seen 10 months ago, amid supply shortage concerns.

Focus will also remain on the evolving inflation trajectory after India's retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the monetary policy committee will remain watchful of the evolving inflation situation but the recent spikes in vegetable prices would soon start ebbing.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% lower at $90.50 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2916%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0099%

($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees)

