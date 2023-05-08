INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed; eye on state debt sale

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be little changed in the early session on Tuesday on a lack of fresh cues and as traders await state debt supply.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.02-7.07% range on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said, after closing at 7.0488% in the previous session.

"The market is expected to consolidate after the strong rally witnessed since the last week of March," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Indian states aim to raise 97 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

"Though the auction cut-offs have been strong so far, there is limited downside to yields in the near term as economic data continues to be strong both domestically and internationally."

The benchmark bond yield has fallen 19 basis points (bps) in April and over 10 bps last week on growing bets of policy pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, the rise in yields has reversed since the weak auction demand on Friday.

"The overnight rise in U.S. yields could lead to some selling, but in the absence of any big market-moving triggers, the auction of state development loans may provide some cues," the trader said.

U.S. bond yields rose on a rebound in U.S. regional bank shares, while a stronger-than-expected jobs report for April also boosted investor sentiment.

Over the next one month, PGIM India's Pal expects the benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.90% to 7.20%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract 0.6% lower at $76.58 per barrel after rising 2.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5053% and two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 3.9991%

** Five Indian states to raise 97 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

