INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed, eye key triggers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, mirroring their U.S. peers, while traders eye upcoming triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.20%-7.25% range after ending the previous session at 7.2204%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"We should be in for another range-bound trading session as directionally nothing has changed and even Treasuries are flat. Still, a few events lined up for the next couple of days could move yields," the trader said.

U.S. yields continued to remain elevated. However, the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was at 4.30% after hitting 4.3660% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2007 on rising bets that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

Even as the odds of another 25-basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve remain at around 15%, traders are continuously pushing back rate cut hopes.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in less than 100 bps of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks earlier. FEDWATCH

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday would provide more clues on the central bank's thinking on the rate trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting after market hours on Thursday.

The RBI had maintained a status quo on policy rates in the meeting but raised inflation forecast for the quarter as well as the year and comments on inflation trajectory would be key guidance for markets.

July retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44%, up from the previous month's 4.87%. However, most do not expect this to transpire into a rate action by the RBI.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $84.10 per barrel, after easing 0.4% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2983%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0373%

*** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.89 billion)

($1 = 83.0370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.