INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await state debt sale, while easing U.S. yields may aid sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.04% range, after closing at 7.0302% in the previous session.

Indian states aim to raise 255.50 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is not only higher than scheduled but also the highest in the last two months.

State debt sale is elevated for a second consecutive week and could be pointing towards a trend, so there may be some caution, the trader said.

"U.S. yields have eased and that should limit any major move in local bond yields and could result in some reversal from yesterday's trades," the trader added.

U.S. yields eased in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, as bond traders welcomed a deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit and avert a debt default. U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to suspend the debt limit until 2025.

The 10-year yield dipped six basis points, after rising by over 40 bps in the last two weeks as strong data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of another rate hike.

The odds of another 25 bps hike on June 14 stand at 61%, up from 40% last week and nearly 5% at the beginning of May. FEDWATCH

Back home, India's growth data for January-March and the previous financial year will be detailed on Wednesday, and any sharp weakness could lead to some dovishness from the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy decision next week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the fourth-quarter growth data at around 5%, with services continuing to be the main driver, and sees the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.95%-7.15% band in the near term.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.5% at $77.50 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7558%, two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.5723% ** Fifteen Indian states to raise 255.50 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.