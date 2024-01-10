INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before inflation prints

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, as traders await key inflation data, including from the United States, that would provide crucial insights on the timing of rate cuts.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to trade in the 7.16%-7.20% range, following its previous close at 7.1808%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"At the current yield levels, the market needs a fresh trigger to go on either side, and the U.S. inflation print would provide the crucial push," the trader said.

The U.S. consumer inflation reading is seen at 0.2% on-month, while inflation for 12 months to December is seen rising at a pace of 3.8%, according to a Reuters poll. USCPNY=ECI

U.S. yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR staying above the critical 4% mark as the odds of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 have come down to 68% since the start of the New Year, from around 90% towards the end of December. FEDWATCH

The U.S. data will be followed by India's retail inflation print, due after market hours on Friday. The reading is expected to rise but stay within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for a fourth consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

Inflation is seen at 5.87% on elevated food prices from 5.55% in November, the poll showed.

Traders also await a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

This will take the paper's outstanding issuance to 1.69 trillion rupees, comfortably above the ad hoc limit when the government stops issuing a particular security.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% higher at $77.10 per barrel, after easing 1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0226%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3580%

($1 = 83.0149 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

