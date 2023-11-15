INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed as US peers recoup some losses

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday as U.S. yields reverse some of their recent fall, with the 10-year yield back to 4.50% levels, while traders also await a fresh supply of bonds locally on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in a range of 7.20%-7.26%, after ending the previous session at 7.2204%, its lowest since Oct. 5, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The yield had also posted its biggest single-session drop since Sept. 14 on Wednesday.

"Since the Treasury yield is back to 4.50% level, any further rally in Indian bonds is unlikely at this moment," the trader said.

"Focus would shift to fresh supply and investor appetite to absorb at sub 7.25% levels for the benchmark."

New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

U.S. yields rose on Wednesday after revised retail sales data showed strong gains in September.

Overall, retail sales dipped 0.1% in October, slightly less than the 0.3% economists polled by Reuters expected, while data for September was revised higher to show sales increasing 0.9% instead of a 0.7% rise.

The move comes after yields crashed as softer-than-expected consumer inflation led to hopes that rate hikes were done, with talks shifting towards rate cuts in the 2024 first half.

The 10-year U.S. yield dropped nearly 20 basis points (bps) on Tuesday but recouped some of the fall and was trading around 4.50%.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, with the annual retail inflation at 4.87%, down from 5.02% the previous month and edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.9% lower at $80.50 per barrel, after easing 1.6% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.5098%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8991%

($1 = 83.2150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

