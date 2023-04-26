INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed as traders eye supply, Fed meet

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, as traders await debt supply due tomorrow and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due next week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.09% to 7.14% range after closing at 7.1126% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

Since yields have fallen sharply in the last few days, traders would wait for some new triggers before entering afresh in a very large manner, the trader said, adding yields should be largely sideways today.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.79 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year bond that has been leading the gains in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield held around 3.40% levels, as market participants expect the Fed to pause after hiking rate next week.

The odds of a 25 basis-point rate hike by the Fed on May 3 have eased to below 80%, against above 90% last week, amid continued concerns about the regional banking sector and ahead of a possible vote on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Indian bond yields have fallen since Friday amid large buying from foreign banks and traders betting on a policy pivot.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on its policy rate earlier this month, and easing inflation has cemented bets of a prolonged pause.

India's March retail inflation dropped to 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

Easing oil prices could further aid sentiment, as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and its pricing has a direct impact on local inflation.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, on worries fuelled by U.S. recession fears and increased Russian oil exports that would minimise the impact of production cuts.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract 0.4% higher at $78 per barrel after falling 3.8% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.4409% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 3.9365%

($1 = 81.7130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

