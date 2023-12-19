INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged on Wednesday as traders continue to await fresh triggers, while lower U.S. yields aid sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.15%-7.19% range, after closing at 7.1744% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"As we are moving towards the year end, everything seems to have come to a standstill, and hence there should be only sideways move in bond yields for the next couple of sessions," the trader added.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR remained below 4% in Asia hours on rising expectations of a policy pivot from the Federal Reserve. Yields have plunged after the Fed's dovish commentary projecting three rate cuts in 2024.

However, the two-year yield US2YT=RR was slightly higher, with the inversion with 10-year yield at around 50 basis points after Fed officials including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and New York Fed President John Williams pushed back against expectations for rate cuts in March.

Markets now expect a 76% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and an over 97% probability in May. Even though the dot plot shows 75 bps of rate cuts in 2024, markets are pricing in 125 bps of rate action from Fed. FEDWATCH

Increasing possibilities of Fed rate cuts have also led to speculations of a similar move by the Reserve Bank of India, even as it had maintained a cautious tone in its policy decision earlier this month.

The minutes of the RBI policy meeting are due on Friday, and focus will remain on the thinking of central bank members about the interest rate trajectory in 2024.

Continued foreign investments in local bonds in last two months is also providing a boost to overall investor appetite.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 little changed at $79.20 per barrel, after rising 1.6% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9201%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.4415%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.89 billion)

($1 = 83.1550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

