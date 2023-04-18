INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed as investors eye fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, as traders await fresh triggers including the minutes of the latest central bank meeting.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in the 7.20% to 7.25% range, after closing at 7.2207% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

After Tuesday's recovery, bond yields are at levels where people may not prefer to add more stock, and hence we may be in for a rangebound trading session today and tomorrow, the trader added.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest monetary policy meeting is due on Thursday and will provide more clarity on the central bank's stance on interest rates.

The RBI had surprised the markets by maintaining the status quo on policy rates, against wide expectations of a 25-basis-point hike. A dip in inflation cemented bets that the central bank will now maintain a prolonged pause.

India's retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, dipping below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023 and the lowest since December 2021.

"With tight liquidity, high gross T-bill issuance will keep the curve flat. Overall, while the peak of rate hikes is largely in sight, tight liquidity and supply pressures are likely to keep yields elevated," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield continues to trade around 3.60% levels as odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve on May 3 have risen to around 86%. The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%, up from near zero in March 2022. FEDWATCH

Investors will also await the central government debt sale due on Friday. New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) via the sale of bonds, which includes the 7.26% 2033 bond that will soon replace the existing benchmark paper.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was 0.1% lower at $84.65 per barrel after being flat in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5851% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2157%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion rupees

($1 = 82.0780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.