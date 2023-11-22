INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed amid lack of fresh cues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be little changed in the early session on Thursday amid a lack of fresh cues, while market participants will continue to track the moves in oil prices and U.S. yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.23%-7.27% after ending the previous session at 7.2444%, a trader with a foreign bank said.

"Bond yields fell in the last hour of Wednesday's session as U.S. yields and oil prices were down. Today, the benchmark yield will open near flat and likely be rangebound during the day," the trader said.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, after OPEC+ postponed a ministerial meeting stoking views the producers might cut output less than earlier anticipated.

Easing oil prices is good for countries like India, which are major importers of the commodity. India's annual retail inflation eased in October to 4.87%, edging closer to the central bank's 4% target.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields pared early losses on Wednesday after strong initial jobless claims data unsettled a market that expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates around June next year.

U.S. markets are shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Traders are also awaiting a decision on the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate and the Emerging Market Local Currency indexes after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

"Bond prices have not rallied on expectations of the inclusion in the Bloomberg index. So, if that doesn't happen, it will not have much impact on the market or broader sentiment," said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer - debt at Sundaram Mutual Fund.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 1.3% lower at $80.92 per barrel, after falling 0.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4160%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9100%

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

