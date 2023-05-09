INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed ahead of US inflation data

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday as market participants await U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, to gauge if price pressures are continuing to ease.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.02-7.07% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, after closing at 7.0445% in the previous session.

"The U.S. as well as domestic inflation will remain the key focus this week. If inflation is easing in the U.S., the Fed may pause its rate-hiking cycle in its June meeting but a surprise increase could hurt this view," the trader said.

Last week, the Fed increased rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected, but hinted at a pause in its monetary tightening cycle. Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 82.5% likelihood of a pause in the June meeting and 17.5% odds of another 25 bps hike. FEDWATCH

U.S. Treasury yields rose marginally ahead of inflation data, and investors are also trying to gauge whether the worst of the country's regional banking crisis has passed.

The banking worries and concerns over growth have pushed yields downwards. On the domestic front, there are upside risks from food inflation and liquidity is moving closer to neutral, said Vinay Pai, head of fixed income at Equirus.

Pai sees the benchmark bond in the 7.05% to 7.15% range over the medium term.

Traders also await India's inflation data, due later in the week.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract 0.6% lower at $77 per barrel after rising 0.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.5091% and two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.0221%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion Indian rupees ($3.91 billion)

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

