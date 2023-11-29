INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed ahead of GDP data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session on the last day of the month, as traders await fresh triggers including local growth data due after market hours.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.23% and 7.27% on Thursday, after ending the previous session at 7.2511%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Treasury yields are steady after the recent fall, and with no other major trigger in sight, domestic bonds should undergo a quiet trading session," the trader said.

India's economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to have slowed to 6.8% in July-September from 7.8% in the previous quarter, but forecasters see that as a minor slowdown from an exceptionally strong quarter for Asia's third-largest economy, which is expected by the same group of economists to grow more than 6.0% over coming years.

Underlying bond market sentiment has improved after a sharp decline in U.S. Treasury yields, which have been easing on bets that Federal Reserve will start rate cuts in the first half of 2024.

The 10-year U.S. yield was trading around 4.25% handle, down by over 75 basis points in the last six weeks.

The move got a boost from dovish commentary by a Fed official that has pushed the probability of a rate cut in March to above 50% FEDWATCH

Bond traders also await a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

The market also eyes fresh supply of debt. New Delhi will sell 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) of bonds on Friday, which includes the benchmark paper.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.2% lower at $82.90 per barrel, after rising 1.7% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2667%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6558%

** India to publish July-September economic growth data

($1 = 83.3250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.