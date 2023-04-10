INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt sale, inflation data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await state debt sale later in the day, as well as inflation data due on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to be in the 7.21% to 7.26% range, after closing at 7.2313% on Monday, a trader with a private bank said.

Indian states aim to raise 58 billion rupees ($707.62 million) through the sale of bonds, with the quantum sharply lower than the scheduled 225 billion rupees.

There may not be major moves on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the market would wait to assess India and U.S. retail inflation data for a clearer idea about the interest rate trajectory, the trader said.

Bond yields ended higher on Monday, amid continued profit booking from state-run banks even as the market shifted focus on India and U.S. inflation prints for March.

India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80% thanks to softer food price rises, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2023, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Last week, the RBI surprised markets by holding its key interest rate steady at 6.50%, after six consecutive hikes, when most expected a 25 basis point rise, leading to a plunge in bond yields.

"With the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) now setting the bar high for incremental rate hikes, we believe monetary policy could see a prolonged pause with flexibility for action if upside risks to inflation play out," QuantEco Research said.

The U.S. consumer inflation is the last print before the next Federal Reserve meeting on May 2-3. The data will play a pivotal role in the Fed's decision on rate hikes with the odds of a 25 bps raise rising to over 70%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract 0.6% higher at $84.67 per barrel after easing 1.1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.4000% and two-year note US2YT=RR at 3.9764%

** Indian states to raise 58 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 81.9650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

