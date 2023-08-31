INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in early session on Friday as traders await fresh supply through weekly debt auction, while local growth data was in line with estimates.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.15%-7.19% range till the debt auction, after ending the previous session at 7.1655%, a trader with a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.72 billion)through the sale of bonds, with the auction including 120 billion rupees of liquid 14-year notes.

"Growth data has turned out to be a non-event as there is absolutely no element of surprise, so traders' focus will remain on demand-supply dynamics, but the trading range is unlikely to be broken on any side," the trader said.

India's economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, buoyed by strong services activity and robust demand, but a drier than normal monsoon season could restrain future growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.8% on an annual basis in the June quarter, accelerating from 6.1% growth recorded in the March quarter and topping a 7.7% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remained largely steady, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR hovering around the crucial 4.10% handle, as investors await August non-farm payroll data that is due later in the day.

The data would provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's next move when it meets later in the month. Even as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a hawkish commentary last week, market believes the Fed may not hike rates anymore, with odds of a September hike at just around 11%. FEDWATCH

Traders will also keep an eye on the domestic inflation trajectory, especially after the government cut cooking gas prices.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June, and economists expect the government's latest move to have an impact of 20-30 bps on September inflation reading.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 was trading 0.2% higher at $87.00 per barrel, after rising 1.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1062%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8880%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 390 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 390 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 82.7016 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharje)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

