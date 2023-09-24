INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen flattish at start of fiscal first half last week

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged at the start of the last week of the fiscal first half, while underlying sentiment remains positive on JPMorgan's decision to include India in its emerging market debt index.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.13-7.17% range on Monday, after ending at 7.1570% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"The impact of the index inclusion already wavered on Friday, and hence any major rally due to that fact may not be seen this week, and focus would remain on demand-supply dynamics, and any follow-up foreign purchases" a trader with a foreign bank said.

The benchmark bond yield had dropped to a two-month low at the start of the session on Friday, but reversed course to end marginally higher, as traders secured profits after the news of JPMorgan's inclusion.

Weaker-than-anticipated demand at the debt auction, as well as impact of elevated U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices also continue to weigh.

The inclusion will begin on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting, as India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%, JPMorgan said.

Given that several emerging market dedicated funds are already betting on India, the flows will be front-loaded, beginning immediately, as investors position themselves ahead of the deadline, Goldman Sachs said.

The move could boost demand for debt and push India's benchmark 10-year bond yield to sub-7% levels in the coming months, Citi and Bank of America said.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Sept. 28.

Meanwhile Indian states will raise 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday, while New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees on Friday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.2% higher at $93.45 per barrel, after easing 0.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4580%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.1119%

($1 = 82.9700 Indian rupees)

