News & Insights

JPM

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen flat as oil, US peers steady; little impact from FTSE review

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 28, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on the last day of the fiscal first half after a recent selloff, as oil prices and U.S. yields stay elevated, while FTSE Russell continues to keep India on a watch list for inclusion.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.20%-7.26% range on Friday, after ending at 7.2414% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The benchmark yield posted its biggest single-session rise for 2023 on Thursday.

Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday, which does not come as a surprise for many market players.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan JPM.N announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June.

"Euroclear settlement is important for FTSE, and hence this announcement does not come as a major surprise, but still may have a mild negative impact going into the quarter end," a trader with a foreign bank said.

U.S. yields were marginally off their highs, with the 10-year yield at 4.60%, after rising to 4.6880% on Thursday - its highest level in 16 years - as bets of interest rates remaining higher for longer persisted.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading above $95 per barrel, but was below one-year highs of $97.69 per barrel hit on Thursday, while worries over supply shortage continue to pose an upside threat to prices.

Meanwhile, India to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.82 billion) through bond issues in the October-March half. This includes a maximum of 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22% of the overall borrowing.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.1% higher at $95.45 per barrel, after easing 1.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.5994%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0890%

($1 = 83.1020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.