INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen a tad down as oil, US yields extend fall

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in the early session on Thursday as oil prices as well as U.S. yields continue their downward move, which could aid investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in a range of 7.25-7.30% after ending the previous session at 7.2711%, the lowest level in a month, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Bond yields should touch their lows again today as both the major global factors have turned more favourable, especially the Treasury yield, with the 10-year moving below the 4.50% mark," the trader said.

U.S. yields extended their decline, with the 10-year yield easing below the 4.50% mark in Asian trading hours on Thursday, after Wednesday's 10-year note auction came in modestly better than expected, amid an overall view the Federal Reserve is likely done with its hiking cycle.

The 10-year yield hit a more than 16-year high of 5.02% over two weeks ago but has nearly moved one-way since then, even as the two-year yield has not moved much, leading to a deeper inversion.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined further on concerns over waning demand in the United States and China and rising U.S. stockpiles, up by almost 12 million barrels last week, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

The benchmark Brent crude contract slipped below $80 per barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July 20 and has lost nearly 7% in the last two days.

Easing oil prices is good for large importers like India and comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is focusing on bringing down local retail inflation to its 4% target.

India's retail inflation for October is due next week, with the market expecting a reading of around 4.60%-4.80%, down from 5.02% in September.

Traders also await fresh supply of debt as New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.69 billion) on Friday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.6% higher at $80.10 per barrel, after easing 2.5% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.4765%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9216%

($1 = 83.2380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.