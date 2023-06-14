INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seek cues from Fed meet as data hints at pause

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early session on Wednesday, tracking U.S. peers, while awaiting a major directional cue from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as commentary.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0176% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 6.9998% in the previous session. The benchmark yield had eased four basis points in the last two sessions.

"Lower inflation reading was priced in. Hence, local bonds are reacting to the rise in U.S. yields. The Fed's guidance for July policy would be the major trigger for bonds and may provide a firm direction," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% last month after gaining 0.4% in April, but price pressures remained strong which may see the Fed adopt a hawkish posture.

In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4%, the smallest year-on-year rise since March 2021, and followed a 4.9% rise in April.

The latest inflation reading will provide more time for the Fed to assess incoming data and gauge how tighter monetary policy feeds through to the real economy in the coming months, DBS Bank said.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell briefly after the data but ended seven bps higher at 3.84% as future rate hike bets persisted.

The odds of a pause by the U.S. central bank currently stand at more than 90%, but 65% chances of a hike in July remain. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Bond yields had fallen earlier this week after India's retail inflation eased to an over-two-year low of 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target.

Last week, the RBI kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight policy meeting, but said monetary conditions will remain tight to further curb inflation.

