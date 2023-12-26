INDIA BONDS-India bond yields see no impact from MPC minutes as 2023 last week starts

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields started the last week of 2023 on a flattish note, with the minutes of the central bank's latest meeting failing to provide any major directional triggers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1819% on Tuesday after closing at 7.1862% in the previous session.

The yield rose last week as traders booked profit after a sharp drop in the preceding week and as they moved towards the end of the quarter and calendar year. Indian markets were shut on Monday for Christmas.

"The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will cut interest rates in the beginning of the new financial year, assuming inflation follows the expected trajectory. We expect the 10 year to trade within the range of 7.10%-7.35% in the near term," Aditya Vyas, an economist with STCI Primary Dealer, said in a note.

India's monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices, the committee members said in the minutes of the December policy meeting, released on Friday.

Earlier this month, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, with the status quo on stance for the fifth consecutive time.

Retail inflation rose to 5.55% in November, its fastest pace in three months, due to higher food prices.

Indian states raised 207.59 billion rupees ($2.50 billion)through the sale of bonds and ended up overshooting the planned calendar for the first time in 13 quarters.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remained lower, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR near the 3.90% mark in Asian hours, after data showed inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index for the 12 months through November, rose 2.6% after rising 2.9% in October.

Markets are now pricing in 88% probability of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in March. FEDWATCH

($1 = 83.1680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.