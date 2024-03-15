INDIA BONDS-India bond yields see first weekly rise in five as US peers jump

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields inched higher to wrap up the week, which also witnessed the first upward move after four consecutive weeks of fall, mirroring a momentum in Treasury yields, though with a lower magnitude.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0644%, following its previous close of 7.0401%.

The yield rose three basis points (bps) this week, after easing by an aggregate of 8 basis points in the last four weeks.

"There was some selling pressure this week tracking a rise in U.S. yields, still the movement would be very subdued, even if the 10-year yield moves towards the 4.50% mark," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

U.S. yields jumped this week, with the 10-year yield rising as much as 25 bps for the week's lowest point to trade around the 4.30% handle.

Yields rose after producer prices were more than estimates, which followed a higher-than-expected inflation reading earlier in the week, and led to further uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would start rate cutting later than the widely expected June.

The data points come just a week before the Fed's monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday, and have raised concerns that some members may tone down their rate cut expectations for 2024, and the updated dot plot may only show tow cuts for 2024.

The odds for a rate cut in June have now eased to 61% from 74% last week and 82% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Constant upward push in oil prices, which saw the benchmark Brent crude contract rising above $85 per barrel, to hit its highest level in over four months, also weighed on sentiment.

Sustained elevated oil prices are likely to impact domestic inflation, at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has maintained that it may consider easing rates only when inflation meets its medium-term target of 4% on a sustainable basis.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

