INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise tracking US peers, log weekly decline

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Friday as strong inflation data in the U.S. pushed Treasury yields higher and overshadowed easing local consumer prices.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.3166% after ending at 7.2977% on Thursday. The yield ended two basis points lower on the week.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in September but remained above a target of 4% the central bank has signalled would be key before easing rates.

While the current domestic inflation print may bring some relief, it does not bring much cheer as the external environment is posing a lot of uncertainties, said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

The U.S. yields rose after data showed consumer prices in the world's largest economy came in higher than expected, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates one more time this year.

Inflation in the U.S. rose 0.4% last month against 0.6% in August. For the 12 months through September, the CPI advanced 3.7% after rising by the same margin in August.

"While the Fed may continue a pause, the risks to inflation cements the case of a 'higher for longer' policy rate environment. Notably, even in the U.S. inflation, the last mile is proving to be sticky and fiscal pressures are likely to keep rates elevated," Rangan added.

Both the U.S. and Indian central banks kept their key rates on hold in their latest policies, while highlighting the inflation concerns.

Earlier in the day, New Delhi raised 340 billion rupees through the sale of bonds. The cut-offs were slightly lower than expected and pushed the benchmark yield off its day's high.

However, yields may remain elevated as the Reserve Bank of India plans to sell debt via auctions, while state-run banks will slow bond purchases in the weeks ahead as banking system liquidity tightens, treasury officials said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; editing by Eileen Soreng)

