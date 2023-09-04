INDIA BONDS-India bond yields rise tracking US peers, liquidity move key trigger

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields started the week higher, with the benchmark bond yield logging its biggest rise in nearly three weeks, tracking U.S. peers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2054% on Monday after ending the previous session at 7.1671%. The yield notched its biggest single session rise since Aug. 17.

"Since U.S. yields have reversed, there is an impact on local bonds as well, while rising oil prices and uncertainty over monsoon are also leading to some worries," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

U.S. yields rose on Friday after the August non-farm payrolls report showed that the world's largest economy added more jobs than expected last month, but the unemployment rate rose with a slight decline in wage inflation.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5% in July, but below the Federal Reserve's latest median estimate of 4.1% by the fourth quarter of this year. Still, the odds of another Fed rate hike later this month eased to around 7%.

FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's decision on maintaining the incremental cash reserve ratio would be the next major trigger for local bond yields.

Banks have been maintaining additional reserves on rising deposits since Aug. 12, and the RBI is set to review this decision by Friday.

Traders will also remain focused on the August retail inflation print that will be published next week. India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June, and traders anticipate another elevated reading.

ANZ Research says there is a risk of rate hikes if food inflation remains higher for longer.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract was trading near its highest level in six months, hovering around the critical $90 per barrel mark.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.